Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from G League
Bates-Diop was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Bates-Diop has yet to play an NBA game this season. Last year, he appeared in 30 games, averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.
