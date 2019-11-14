Hayes (ribs) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Hayes exited Monday's game against the Rockets in the first half with a rib injury and ultimately didn't return, though the issue won't impact his availability for Thursday's clash. Prior to his abbreviated appearance Monday, Hayes posted averages of 5.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes across the first four games of the month.