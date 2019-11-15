Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting five
Moore is starting Thursday against the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Moore is set to draw his first start of the season with both Lonzo Ball (hip) and Brandon Ingram (knee) out. The Purdue product will start alongside Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick, Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors.
