Play

Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Saturday

Capela (concussion) has been ruled out for Houston's next two contests, Friday against Indiana and Saturday against Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela was expected to miss both contests due to a concussion, and the team confirmed prior to Friday's matchup that he won't have a chance to return until Monday at the earliest. Tyson Chandler is in line to draw a pair of starts with Capela out of commission.

More News
Our Latest Stories