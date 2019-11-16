76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double

Simmons registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 46 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss at Oklahoma City.

Simmons is yet to register a triple-double this season, but he has been quite close to accomplish that feat four times already. He can fill the stat sheet with ease, but his scoring totals have been slightly disappointing since Simmons has not topped the 20-point mark since the season opener back in Oct. 23. He is averaging career-low figures in points, rebounds and assists per game so far.