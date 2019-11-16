Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Saturday

Irving (shoulder) will be held out of Saturday's game against Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Irving will miss his first game of the season as he continues to battle through a nagging shoulder injury. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to start and see a heavy workload as Caris LeVert (thumb), the Nets' other primary playmaker also joins Irving on the pine.

