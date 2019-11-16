Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Ruled out Saturday
Okafor (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Miami.
Okafor will miss a second-straight game due to a left ankle sprain. It's unclear how severe the injury is but Okafor has a chance to return as early as Sunday against Golden State. In his absence, look for Jaxon Hayes to see an increase in run.
More News
