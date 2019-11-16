Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Sunday
Barton is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to left adductor tightness, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Barton is having a bounceback season for the Nuggets, averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes. If he's unable to play Sunday, Torrey Craig, Malik Beasley and Michael Porter could see extra minutes.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.