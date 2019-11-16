Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Sunday

Barton is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to left adductor tightness, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton is having a bounceback season for the Nuggets, averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes. If he's unable to play Sunday, Torrey Craig, Malik Beasley and Michael Porter could see extra minutes.