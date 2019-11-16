Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Saturday
Dinwiddie will start Saturday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out, Dinwiddie will make his first start of the season. In four starts last season, he averaged 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 31.0 minutes.
