Dragic (illness) won't play Saturday against the Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Tyler Herro could see extended minutes in Dragic's absence. The Heat could see further rotation shakeups if Jimmy Butler, who is also battling illness but hasn't been ruled out, ends up being unable to play. Dragic will have several days to get healthy before the team's next game Wednesday against the Cavaliers.