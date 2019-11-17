Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Saturday
Kleber will start Saturday against the Raptors.
Kleber will make his fifth start of the year, doing so alongside Kristaps Porzingis. In his four prior starts, Kleber has averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 26.5 minutes.
