Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Not starting Saturday
Powell is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
The 28-year-old returned to the starting five Thursday against the Knicks and had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes, but he'll come off the bench Saturday. Powell still played 29 and 30 minutes in his two games off the bench this season, so he may not end up seeing a reduced workload. Maxi Kleber will receive the start in his place.
