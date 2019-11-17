Magic's Melvin Frazier: Back from G League
Frazier was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic and will be available for Orlando's game Sunday against Washington.
Frazier and Amile Jefferson are both back with the parent club after appearing for Lakeland in its 125-99 win over College Park. The Tulane product scored 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field for Lakeland.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.