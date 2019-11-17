Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Monday

Sabonis is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a bruised right hip.

Sabonis picked up the injury during a blowout loss to Miami on Saturday, and the Pacers will wait to see how he feels Monday morning before issuing an update. The Gonzaga product has scored in double-figures in every game this season, and he's logged double-digit rebounds in seven straight contests.

