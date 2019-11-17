Play

Jackson (neck) will not play Sunday against the Warriors.

Jackson will be among several Pelicans sitting out Sunday after he suffered a neck injury early in Saturday's blowout loss to the Heat. Expect Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and E'Twaun Moore to all play increased minutes in the absences of Jackson, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart, among others.

More News
Our Latest Stories