Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from Austin
Metu was recalled from Austin on Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu will rejoin San Antonio prior to Monday's game against Dallas. He's seen limited action in four games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per contest.
