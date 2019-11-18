Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday

Wiggins (illness) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Wiggins will miss a third-straight game due to an illness. Look for Josh Okogie (knee) and Jarrett Culver to see additional run in Wiggins' absence.

