Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday
Wiggins (illness) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Wiggins will miss a third-straight game due to an illness. Look for Josh Okogie (knee) and Jarrett Culver to see additional run in Wiggins' absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains hot against Spurs•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Excels again in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...