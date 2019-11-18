Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Monday

Ibaka (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Hornets.

Ibaka will miss his fifth-straight game as he continues to battle through a right ankle sprain. Considering the initial diagnosis was "pretty severe" there's a good chance that the Raptors could be without Ibaka for at least another week. Look for Chris Boucher to continue to see a boost in run as long as Ibaka's out.