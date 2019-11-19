Jazz's Miye Oni: Recalled from G League
Oni was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
Oni continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season, though he's logged just two minutes with the Jazz. He'll be with Utah for Wednesday's matchup in Minnesota but is unlikely to sniff the court.
