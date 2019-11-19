Hawks' Vince Carter: Off injury report
Carter (personal) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
A personal matter has kept Carter out over the past five games, but he should make his return Wednesday. He's averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.
