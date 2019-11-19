Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play

Ingram (knee) will play Tuesday against Portland.

Ingram was listed as a game-time decision due to right knee soreness, but after missing the last four contests, he's expected back Tuesday evening. He should slot right back into the starting lineup upon his return. The Duke product is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists over nine starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories