Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Heads to locker room
Kuzma got hit in the face and went to the locker room to stop the bleeding during Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
It's unclear if Kuzma will return. If he doesn't, Jared Dudley could be in line for extra minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable to return•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 15 points in reserve role•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 22 points as starter•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pegged to enter starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Nice offensive night Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...