Kings' Richaun Holmes: Posts double-double
Holmes had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Suns.
Holmes only has three double-doubles in nine starts, but he has been two points and/or two rebounds away from notching double-doubles in four other games. Firmly entrenched as the Kings' starting center moving forward, Holmes averages 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 64.3 percent from the field since moving to the starting unit nine games ago.
