Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expected to play Friday
Kuzma (eye) is expected to play Friday against the Thunder, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kuzma was removed from Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City due to a right eye abrasion, and while he was cleared to return, coach Frank Vogel opted to hold him out for precautionary reasons. Further evaluation confirmed that Kuzma is simply dealing with an abrasion, putting the forward on track to practice Thursday before assuming his usual role off the bench in Friday's rematch against the Thunder.
