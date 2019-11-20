Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday

Coach Steve Kerr said Green is questionable for Wednesday's game at Dallas with an unspecified injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green has battled an elbow injury but that isn't the cause for his late addition to Wednesday's injury report. The 29-year-old may simply be banged up after playing a season-high 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Kerr indicated that even if Green plays Wednesday, the team will attempt to give him an off day in the near future, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.