76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday
Korkmaz is starting at shooting guard Wednesday against the Knicks, Justin Grasso of 97.3 ESPN reports.
Korkmaz will make his fourth start of the season in place of the injured Josh Richardson (hip). Through his first three starts, Korkmaz posted averages of 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes.
