Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Wednesday

Green won't play Wednesday against the Mavericks due to right heel soreness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green was a late addition to the injury report as coach Steve Kerr labeled him questionable Wednesday afternoon, and he won't end up being available at Dallas. The injury doesn't appear overly serious, as the veteran forward is still going through his typical pregame shooting routine, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. The Warriors will be limited to eight available players versus the Mavs, with Willie-Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman set to handle the frontcourt work.