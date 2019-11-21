Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) has been officially ruled out of Wednesday's game against Utah.
Napier will miss a ninth-straight game as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain he sustained earlier this month. While it's unclear where exactly he's at in his recovery, Napier's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Suns.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.