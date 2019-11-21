76ers' Joel Embiid: Could play back-to-backs

Embiid stated that he'll play in this weekend's back-to-back games against the Spurs and Heat respectively, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

The star center opened up the possibility of him playing in back-to-backs for the first time in his career. While the decision has yet to be made official, any extra court time for Embiid is a boon to fantasy owners. If he's given the green light to play in both ends, Embiid will jump up in the weekend's DFS rankings.