76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line in win
Simmons collected 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Knicks.
Simmons splashed home his first career trey in the early stages of the first quarter, firing the corner three in rhythm and with confidence. Moreover, he was extremely efficient as a scorer while handing out a season high assist total and nearing a triple-double. Expect Simmons to stay aggressive during the upcoming back-to-back set versus the Spurs (Friday) and Heat (Saturday).
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.