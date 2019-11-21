76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line in win

Simmons collected 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Knicks.

Simmons splashed home his first career trey in the early stages of the first quarter, firing the corner three in rhythm and with confidence. Moreover, he was extremely efficient as a scorer while handing out a season high assist total and nearing a triple-double. Expect Simmons to stay aggressive during the upcoming back-to-back set versus the Spurs (Friday) and Heat (Saturday).