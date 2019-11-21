76ers' Trey Burke: Added to injury report
Burke is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left ankle and knee soreness, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Burke is a little banged up after taking a charge from RJ Barrett in Wednesday's win over the Knicks, leaving his status up in the air for the front end of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back. The backup guard has seen a combined 31 minutes over the past two games, tallying 14 points, four rebounds and six assists across those contests.
