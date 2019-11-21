Rockets' Danuel House: Upgraded to questionable
House (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
House was originally considered doubtful to play Friday, so it's encouraging to see his status improving. Houston will likely wait and see how the forward feels during pregame warmups before confirming his availability. Should House be withheld from the lineup, Ben McLemore would start in his place.
