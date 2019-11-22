Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Cleared to play

Saric (knee) is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Saric was considered probable for Thursday due to a bruised right knee, but he's since been given the green light by the Suns' training staff. He's averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last 10 games.

