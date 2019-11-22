Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will start Saturday
Iwundu will start Saturday's game at Indiana, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't be able to play, so Iwundu will receive his first start of the season. Iwundu is averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.8 minutes this season, but he did post seven points, four rebounds and two assists during Wednesday's game.
