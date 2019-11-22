Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Saturday
Whiteside (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game at Cleveland, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Whiteside missed Thursday's loss to Milwaukee due to the right hip issue, but he may be able to limit the absence to one game. Anthony Tolliver would likely receive another start should Whiteside be unable to play.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sits out shootaround•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 14 points, 14 boards in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Vintage performance against Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...