Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Friday

Bembry will start Friday's matchup against the Pistons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Cam Reddish (wrist) out, Bembry will step into the starting five for the first time this season. Across 15 starts last year, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.3 minutes.