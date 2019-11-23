Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Saturday
Okafor (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
A left ankle sprain has prevented Okafor from playing across the past five games, but he could return Saturday. Additional word on his status may arrive following the Pelicans' morning shootaround.
