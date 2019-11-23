Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win

Drummond scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 points, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Detroit's frontcourt dominated the game, as Drummond and Blake Griffin were the only two Pistons to top 20 points and even backup big Christian Wood was productive off the bench. Drummond has 13 double-doubles in 15 games to begin the season, and as per usual he finds himself leading the NBA in rebounding in the early going.