Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win
Drummond scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 points, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.
Detroit's frontcourt dominated the game, as Drummond and Blake Griffin were the only two Pistons to top 20 points and even backup big Christian Wood was productive off the bench. Drummond has 13 double-doubles in 15 games to begin the season, and as per usual he finds himself leading the NBA in rebounding in the early going.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Snatches 14 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak goes to 11•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 24 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superb showing in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...