Suns' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Saturday

Rubio (back) will be held out of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Rubio will miss a second straight game due to the lingering effects of back spasms. Tyler Johnson will presumably continue to start until Rubio is able to return.

