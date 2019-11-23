Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Saturday
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Napier will miss a 10th straight game as he continues to struggle with a right hamstring strain. His next opportunity to return is Monday's tilt with Atlanta.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...