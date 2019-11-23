Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Out Saturday
Okogie (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Left knee soreness will force Okogie to miss his second game of the season. Treveon Graham, Jarrett Culver and Kelan Martin could see extra usage as a result.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Fills out box score in return•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Goes through shootaround•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...