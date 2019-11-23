Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cleared to play
Lillard (back) will play during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Back spasms forced Lillard to miss the past two games, but he'll return Saturday. He is fully expected to take over starting point guard duties, shifting Gary Trent to the bench.
