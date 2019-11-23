Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting Saturday
Nance will start Saturday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
With Kevin Love (back) out, Nance will make his second start of the season. During his first start, he posted 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes.
