Pelicans' Josh Hart: Won't play Saturday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Hart (knee) is close to returning but won't play Saturday at Utah, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hart was considered questionable but will instead miss his sixth straight contest due to the left knee sprain. The 24-year-old is likely questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
