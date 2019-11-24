Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Won't play Saturday
Gobert (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Gobert suffered the left ankle sprain during Friday's win over Golden State and will miss the second game of the back-to-back set. Tony Bradley will enter the starting lineup in his absence Saturday.
