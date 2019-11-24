Hornets' Cody Martin: Sent to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin has fallen out of the rotation recently, playing a total of 17 minutes over the last five games. The rookie second-round pick averaged 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes over the previous six games, so he could certainly finds his way back into the rotation at some point. For now, Marin will join Greensboro in the G League.
