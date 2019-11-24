Play

McDaniels was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels was recalled by the Hornets for Saturday's loss to the Bulls, but he didn't play in the contest. The 21-year-old rejoins the Swarm and is averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals through six games.

