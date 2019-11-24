Pacers' Alize Johnson: Assigned to G League
The Pacers have assigned Johnson to the G League on Sunday.
The 2018 second-round selection hasn't seen the court that often with the Pacers so far this season, averaging just 6.4 minutes across five games. Johnson will head to the G League where he'll likely get increased minutes.
