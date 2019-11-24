Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out Monday
Diallo has a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow and won't play Monday against the Warriors, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Diallo sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Lakers and will miss at least one game as a result. The 21-year-old will be re-evaluated later this week, leaving his status for Wednesday's game at Portland up in the air.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...