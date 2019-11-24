Jared Brownridge: Leads team in scoring
Brownridge posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Herd.
Despite coming off the bench Saturday, the 25-year-old still led the team in scoring thanks largely to his 50 percent three-point conversion rate. Brownridge has seen limited minutes over the first six games, but he has averaged 17 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
